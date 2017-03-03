ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Anaheim Ducks have signed forward Logan Shaw to a $650,000, one-year contract extension through the 2017-18 season.

The Ducks announced the deal Friday.

Shaw has five points in 43 games this season for the Ducks, who acquired him from Florida in November in a trade for Michael Sgarbossa. He hasn't scored a goal since Jan. 23, managing two assists in 11 games in February.

Shaw has 12 points in 96 career NHL games for the Ducks and Panthers.