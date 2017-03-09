Dudley, Jennings fined $35,000 each for roles in altercation

PHOENIX — The NBA has fined Jared Dudley of the Phoenix Suns and Brandon Jennings of the Washington Wizards $35,000 apiece for their roles in an altercation during a game Tuesday night in Phoenix.

The fines were announced Thursday.

Dudley was fined for "escalating an altercation" by confronting and giving a head-butt to the Wizards' Jason Smith after Smith knocked down the Suns' Tyler Ulis with a hard screen.

Jennings was fined for "making menacing gestures" during the incident. Video replays showed Jennings imitating that his fingers were a gun.

Both players were ejected in the first-quarter incident. The Wizards won the game 131-127.