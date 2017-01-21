VAL-SAINT-COME, Que. — Justine Dufour-Lapointe and Mikael Kingsbury repeated as women's and men's champions in moguls skiing on Saturday at the freestyle World Cup event in Val Saint-Come, Que.

Montreal's Dufour-Lapointe won gold with 78.36 points as Canada swept the top four spots in the competition.

Andi Naude (78.10) of Penticton, B.C., was second, followed by Chloe Dufour-Lapointe (77.70) who took bronze.

Quebec City's Audrey Robichaud almost took third, finishing with 77.69 points.

Alex-Anne Gagnon (74.78) of Terrebonne, Que., was 10th, Maxime Dufour-Lapointe was 16th.

Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., put in another solid showing, winning gold with 86.44 points. France's Sacha Theocharis (82.20) took silver and Sweden's Walter Wallberg (82.19) was third.

Philippe Marquis (69.55) was sixth, Simon Pouliot-Cavanagh (79.61) placed ninth and Laurent Dumais (70.16) came in 25th. All three are from Quebec City.

Marc-Antoine Gagnon (73.61) of Terrebonne, Que., was 18th, Simon Lemieux (67.34) of Repentigny, Que., was 32nd, Brenden Kelly (66.01) of Pemberton, B.C., was 37th, Gabriel Dufresne (64.43) of Repentigny was 40th, Kerrian Chunlaud (40.45) of Ste-Foy, Que., was 52nd.