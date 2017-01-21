Two-time world champions Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford captured a record-sixth national pairs title in commanding fashion. Duhamel, from Lively, Ont., and Radford, from Balmertown, Ont., scored 227.23, despite a bad fall by Duhamel on their throw quad Salchow.

Toronto's Lubov Ilyueshechkina and Dylan Moscovitch were second with 208.24, while Kirsten Moore-Towers of St. Catharines, Ont., and Michael Marinaro of Sarnia, Ont., were third (198.74).