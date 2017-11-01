Minnesota Wild defenceman Matt Dumba made a key turnover on Tuesday against the Winnipeg Jets, allowing Nikolaj Ehlers to score the game-winning goal unassisted.

Dumba was attempting to drop the puck back from the neutral zone to teammate Mikael Granlund, but the pass fell short of Granlund and was picked up by Ehlers, who went around Granlund and scored on the short breakaway.

The goal gave the Jets a 2-0 lead and they would go on to win the game, 2-1. Dumba did not see the ice again after the turnover, finishing the game with an ice time total of 14:36.

“We made a good play to escape out of the corner and started heading up the ice,’’ Dumba told the Minneapolis Star Tribune of the key play. “I saw (Granlund) cutting behind, and I just put it too soft. I’ve got to put that harder back there so he can skate onto that and beat that guy. That was my fault. It sucks.

“I’ve just got to man up and own it and try to move on. It’s frustrating, and you know you let your teammates down like that on a play that I can routinely make. It’s like an interception, like a pick-six, like the guy runs it back to the house.’’

Wild head coach Bruce Boudreau pulled no punches when speaking after the game about Dumba, who owns three assists in 10 games this season.

“You know, he just hasn't been playing that well,’’ Boudreau said. “He's a good player that maybe I've set the bar pretty high for him, and he hasn't reached that bar. I just thought that was an inexcusable play. And at some point, you have to be accountable for your actions.

“We can teach and show and do this. I mean, it's like a ‘you can lead a horse to water’ type of thing. He's got to do the stuff. He's been in this league four years now. He's just got to do what he does when he's playing good. I don't know what else is on his mind. He's got to come to the game better prepared.’’

Dumba had a career year last season, scoring 11 goals and posting 34 points with a plus-15 rating. The Wild elected to hold on to the 23-year-old despite trade speculation leading up to the Vegas expansion draft.

The Wild (4-4-2) visit the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.