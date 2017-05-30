Durant limps off the field at Als' training camp

New Montreal Alouettes quarterback Darian Durant was helped off the practice field with a left leg injury, according to Didier Ormejuste of RDS.

Durant left the field and went to the team's locker room after the injury

The Alouettes acquired the veteran Durant from the Saskatchewan Roughriders this offseason to be their team's starting quarterback.

Vernon Adams Jr, Jacory Harris, Matthew Shiltz, and Derek Wendel are the other QBs on the Alouettes roster.