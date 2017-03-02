CHICAGO — Jimmy Butler scored 22 points and the Chicago Bulls beat Golden State 94-87 on Thursday night in the Warriors' first game since Kevin Durant injured his left leg.

Golden State was breathing a little easier after learning Durant probably will play again this season. He was hurt two nights earlier in a loss at Washington.

The NBA-leading Warriors' league-record regular-season streak without consecutive losses ended at 146 games.

Stephen Curry scored 23 points, and Klay Thompson finished with 13. The star guards combined to hit just 3 of 22 3-pointers, and the Warriors made it back-to-back losses for the first time since April 2015.

Bobby Portis added 17 points and a season-high 13 rebounds for Chicago. The Bulls outscored Golden State 10-2 over the final three minutes to wipe out a one-point deficit and come away with their fifth win in six games.

Butler made all 10 free throws and had five rebounds and six assists. And Portis had his best game of the season.

Durant is scheduled to be examined again in about a month. If the eight-time All-Star is ready to return at that time, there would be about two weeks left in the regular season.

Of course, the Warriors have won big without Durant. They captured the championship two years ago and followed that up with a league-record 73 wins last year.

The Warriors, who beat the Bulls by 31 at home last month, were leading 85-84 when Butler hit two free throws with 2:53 left to start the game-ending run.

Wade buried a fadeaway jumper and Paul Zipser nailed a 3-pointer from the right wing to make it 91-85 with 1:41 left.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Coach Steve Kerr coached the game after missing the morning shootaround because of a stomach illness. ... Thursday marked the 55th anniversary of Wilt Chamberlain's record 100-point game for the Philadelphia Warriors against the New York Knicks.

Bulls: G Michael Carter-Williams missed his third consecutive game because of knee tendinitis. ... Zipser had been sidelined by tendinitis in his left ankle.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Visit the New York Knicks on Sunday.

Bulls: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.