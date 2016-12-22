On the heels of Danish football club F.C. Copenhagen confirming they were interested in acquiring an esports team, Ukraine professional team Dynamo Kyiv has signed a FIFA player and reportedly expressed their desire to purchase a dota 2 roster.

The reigning Premier League champions announced the creation of a new esports division, and their first signing, at a press conference on Thursday. Sources close to the situation told Dot Esports that the team will be looking to participate in April’s Kiev Major and could acquire a dota 2 team before then.



Vitaliy "Labortryas" Mukha is the first official member of the team. The FIFA player isa three-time winner of the Kiev Cup and won ESWC Ukraine in 2016.

The team joins the likes of Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Valencia CF, FC Schalke 04 and Ajax as one of many professional soccer clubs to invest in esports.

Kyiv hopes to fill a void in the Ukraine and attract the homegrown talent that has been forced to go outside its borders to compete.