6h ago
Dynamo Kiev announces esports division
TSN.ca Staff,
On the heels of Danish football club F.C. Copenhagen confirming they were interested in acquiring an esports team, Ukraine professional team Dynamo Kyiv has signed a FIFA player and reportedly expressed their desire to purchase a dota 2 roster.
The reigning Premier League champions announced the creation of a new esports division, and their first signing, at a press conference on Thursday. Sources close to the situation told Dot Esports that the team will be looking to participate in April’s Kiev Major and could acquire a dota 2 team before then.
Vitaliy "Labortryas" Mukha is the first official member of the team. The FIFA player isa three-time winner of the Kiev Cup and won ESWC Ukraine in 2016.
The team joins the likes of Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Valencia CF, FC Schalke 04 and Ajax as one of many professional soccer clubs to invest in esports.
Kyiv hopes to fill a void in the Ukraine and attract the homegrown talent that has been forced to go outside its borders to compete.