MONTREAL — Blerim Dzemaili scored and added an assist to give the Montreal Impact a 2-0 victory over D.C. United in MLS action on Saturday.

Defender Chris Duvall also scored for the home side, his first goal of the season, as the Impact (5-5-6) snapped a five-game winless streak in all competitions.

D.C. United (5-10-3), which has not won on the road in five games, slipped into last place in the Eastern Conference.

Montreal jumped from 11th to eighth in the East with the victory and they did it without star midfielder Ignacio Piatti, who is out with an adductor injury.

Dzemaili and Duvall scored two minutes apart in the first half to take a stranglehold on the encounter.

The Swiss international got the 18,707 fans at Saputo Stadium on their feet with a strike from 25 yards out in the 21st minute.

Dzemaili got the ball in midfield after a quick goal kick by Evan Bush. The designated player was not challenged as he dribbled towards goal before firing a side-footed shot past the outstretched Travis Worra in net.

Dzemaili was at it again in the 23rd minute. From a similar spot from where he scored, Dzemaili this time faked the shot and instead chipped it to a streaking Duvall, who slid in the box and gently tapped the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

The goal was Duvall's first of the season and second of his MLS career. His only other goal was more than two years ago while he played for the New York Red Bulls.

The lead probably seemed insurmountable for the visitors, who have scored a league-worst 12 goals in 18 games this season.

D.C. United has now failed to score in its last four MLS road games. Ben Olsen's men came close though, as midfielder Luciano Acosta curled a shot off the woodwork in the 79th minute.

The visitors took 18 shots in the game but only two of those were on target.

Montreal was without captain Patrice Bernier and forward Anthony Jackson-Hamel, who are on international duty with the Canadian national team for the upcoming Gold Cup, which begins July 7.

The visitors were missing U.S. international goalkeeper Bill Hamid for that same reason.

Notes: Montreal is unbeaten in its last six games versus D.C. (4-0-2). … The Impact kept a clean sheet for just the third time this season.