MONTREAL — While a three-month off-season awaits most of the Montreal Impact, midfielder Blerim Dzemaili still has meaningful soccer to play.

The veteran is a first 11 regular with Switzerland, who will face Northern Ireland next month in a playoff to decide which country goes to the FIFA World Cup next summer in Russia.

The first leg is Nov. 9 at Windsor Park in Belfast with the second leg Nov. 12 in Basel, Switzerland.

"It's going to be two tough games because they are very physical," Dzemaili said Monday. "In two games, we have to manage it to go to the World Cup because we are the better team, but you have to show it and it's not always that easy."

A 2-0 loss to Portugal in their final qualifying match dropped the Swiss to second place in their group and put them into a playoff.

Switzerland and Northern Ireland are 2-2-1 in previous meetings.

Dzemaili is to spend the next 10 days training with his former club, Bologna in Italy, before joining the Swiss squad.

Belgian defender Laurent Ciman also plans to spend time in Europe. Belgium was among the first countries to qualify, but the 32-year-old wants to stay sharp to confirm his spot on the World Cup side.

Ciman denied reports he is considering a permanent return to Europe, however.

"I want to stay here as long as possible," he said. "There's no question of going back to Europe."