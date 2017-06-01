PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles and first-round pick Derek Barnett have agreed on a four-year contract.

Barnett was selected with the 14th overall pick after the defensive end broke Hall of Famer Reggie White's school record with 32 sacks in three seasons at Tennessee.

All of Philadelphia's draft picks are now signed.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Barnett upgrades a pass rush that didn't have a player register more than Fletcher Cox's 6 1/2 sacks in 2016.

He has already impressed defensive co-ordinator Jim Schwartz in off-season practices.

"He's really tough," Schwartz said. "He's got a great centre of balance. He's not on the ground very much. He's got some things to work on, like any rookie. ... He's good against the run and good against pass - played right and played left. All those things led us to draft him."

