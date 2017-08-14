Former CFL standout Mitchell White has been released by the Philadelphia Eagles after one preseason game.

White, 27, was let go on Sunday to make room on the roster for the team to sign undrafted wide receiver Mitchell White.

White made two tackles in the Eagles preseason loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday.

The Michigan State product spent last season with the Ottawa Redblacks after two with the Montreal Alouettes. The 26-year-old corner registered 38 tackles and three interceptions in 14 games.

He was released in January to pursue to NFL opportunities.

In 42 CFL games, he owns four interceptions and 97 tackles. He won the Grey Cup with the Redblacks last season.