The Philadelphia Eagles have signed wide receiver Torrey Smith to a three-year contract.

Smith was released by the San Francisco 49ers earlier this week.

The 28-year-old Smith caught 53 passes for 930 yards and seven touchdowns in two seasons with the 49ers. He never became the deep threat that he was with Baltimore, where he helped the Ravens beat San Francisco in the Super Bowl following the 2012 season.

Smith had just 20 catches for 267 yards last season before missing the final three games with a concussion.

In six seasons, Smith has 266 catches for 4,521 yards and 37 touchdowns.

