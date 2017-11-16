The Philadelphia Eagles remain at No. 1 in the TSN.ca NFL Power Rankings, ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Rams.

It’s been a while since the last rankings update, so there have been some significant changes in some cases.

The New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars are among the teams climbing, while the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans are falling.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: 1 RECORD: 8-1

The Eagles are solidifying their hold on top spot, having won seven straight, and four of the past five have been by double-digit margins of victory.

Key Injuries: CB Ronald Darby (ankle).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: 3 RECORD: 7-2

The Steelers have won four straight, and have some of the most prolific offensive performers in the league, yet they have tended to grind out wins, with relatively close calls at Indianapolis and Detroit in the past two games.

Key Injuries: CB Joe Haden (leg).

LOS ANGELES RAMS

THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: 6 RECORD: 7-2

Winners of four straight, the Rams have stormed through a soft portion of their schedule, outscoring opponents by 103 in those four wins. The emergence of second-year QB Jared Goff, and WR Robert Woods, makes the Rams a suddenly more interesting contender.

Key Injuries: None.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: 4 RECORD: 7-2

After underachieving early in the year, the Pats have won five straight and are starting to look like the same old Patriots. They have four of the next five games on the road, so some tests await.

Key Injuries: WR Julian Edelman (knee).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: 2 RECORD: 6-3

Suddenly fading, the Chiefs have dropped three of four, but they are in position to come out of it as they emerge from a bye week with a game against the hapless Giants.

Key Injuries: RB Spencer Ware (knee), FS Eric Berry (Achilles), G Parker Ehringer (knee), WR Chris Conley (Achilles).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: 11 RECORD: 7-2

After losing the first two games of the season, the Saints have won seven straight, and the wins are getting more convincing, especially as they show that they can run the ball effectively.

Key Injuries: None.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: 8 RECORD: 7-2

Winners of five straight, the Vikings have continued to have success even with Case Keenum at quarterback. He’s completed nearly 65% of his passes, and thrown 11 touchdowns with five interceptions, so he’s been better than expected in the starting role.

Key Injuries: RB Dalvin Cook (knee), QB Sam Bradford (knee), S Andrew Sendejo (groin).

TENNESSEE TITANS

THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: 14 RECORD: 6-3

Even if the Titans haven’t been quite as impressive as might have been hoped, they have done enough to win four in a row, with the last three coming by a combined margin of 10 points.

Key Injuries: None.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: 10 RECORD: 6-3

The Seahawks haven’t been at their best either, yet they have still won five of the past six games.

Key Injuries: RB Chris Carson (ankle), CB Richard Sherman (Achilles), RG Luke Joeckel (knee).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

THIS WEEK: 10 LAST WEEK: 20 RECORD: 6-3

The Jaguars have won three in a row, but have a lot of injuries on the offensive side of the ball, which isn’t so easy to overcome with QB Blake Bortles in the midst of another mediocre campaign.

Key Injuries: WR Allen Robinson (knee), WR Allen Hurns (ankle).

CAROLINA PANTHERS

THIS WEEK: 11 LAST WEEK: 7 RECORD: 7-3

The Panthers have won three straight, but they’re also dealing with a thinned-out receiving corps after trading Kelvin Benjamin and losing Curtis Samuel to an ankle injury.

Key Injuries: TE Greg Olsen (foot), C Ryan Kalil (neck), WR Curtis Samuel (ankle).

DETROIT LIONS

THIS WEEK: 12 LAST WEEK: 21 RECORD: 5-4

The Lions emerged from a three-game losing streak to win two in a row, and while they have three of the next four on the road, they are a competitive enough team that they should be in the playoff hunt.

Key Injuries: T Greg Robinson (ankle).

ATLANTA FALCONS

THIS WEEK: 13 LAST WEEK: 5 RECORD: 5-4

The Falcons had lost four of five before smacking down the Cowboys last week. If starting runner Devonta Freeman is out, though, that makes for a tough visit to Seattle this week.

Key Injuries: RB Devonta Freeman (concussion).

DALLAS COWBOYS

THIS WEEK: 14 LAST WEEK: 17 RECORD: 5-4

The Cowboys had won three straight, convincingly, before they were forced to play without RB Ezekiel Elliott last week and they looked awful at Atlanta.

Key Injuries: RB Ezekiel Elliott (suspension), LB Sean Lee (hamstring).

BUFFALO BILLS

THIS WEEK: 15 LAST WEEK: 13 RECORD: 5-4

After a debacle at home against New Orleans, the Bills have shifted from QB Tyrod Taylor to rookie Nathan Peterman; it will really be something if a contending team’s answer at quarterback is a fifth-round pick.

Key Injuries: CB E.J. Gaines (hamstring).

WASHINGTON

THIS WEEK: 16 LAST WEEK: 12 RECORD: 4-5

Washington has lost three of four, allowing at least 33 points in each of those losses, and now they go to face a New Orleans team that is more than capable of surpassing that total.

Key Injuries: TE Jordan Reed (hamstring), RB Rob Kelley (ankle).

OAKLAND RAIDERS

THIS WEEK: 17 LAST WEEK: 24 RECORD: 4-5

For all the expectations that the Raiders had entering the season, they have won two of the past seven games, and the two wins have come by a total margin of four points.

Key Injuries: CB David Amerson (foot).

L.A. CHARGERS

THIS WEEK: 18 LAST WEEK: 26 RECORD: 3-6

The Chargers are going to have some regrets this year, because they are probably better than their record, but too many close losses leaves them a longshot for the postseason.

Key Injuries: T Joe Barksdale (toe), QB Philip Rivers (concussion).

DENVER BRONCOS

THIS WEEK: 19 LAST WEEK: 9 RECORD: 3-6

The Broncos are sinking fast, having lost five straight, and while the last three have been against top five teams (Kansas City, Philadelphia, and New England), they’ve been outscored by 97 points in those five losses.

Key Injuries: None.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

THIS WEEK: 20 LAST WEEK: 22 RECORD: 4-5

The Ravens have lost three of four, yet that win was a 40-0 rout over Miami. It’s enough to think that they can be competitive against mediocre teams, but maybe not much more.

Key Injuries: RG Marshal Yanda (ankle), DE Brent Urban (foot).

MIAMI DOLPHINS

THIS WEEK: 21 LAST WEEK: 15 RECORD: 4-5

Losers of three straight, the Dolphins have surrendered at least 40 points in two of those three losses.

Key Injuries: QB Ryan Tannehill (knee).

CINCINNATI BENGALS

THIS WEEK: 22 LAST WEEK: 25 RECORD: 3-6

While the Bengals have lost three of four, their only win in that time was a one-point home win over Indy. This is a rough stretch that could get worse.

Key Injuries: TE Tyler Eifert (back), CB Adam Jones (concussion).

GREEN BAY PACKERS

THIS WEEK: 23 LAST WEEK: 16 RECORD: 5-4

The Packers have, as expected, looked wholly unimpressive with Brett Hundley at quarterback, but they did get a win at Chicago last week, so maybe they could build some positive momentum off that victory.

Key Injuries: QB Aaron Rodgers (collarbone), RB Aaron Jones (knee), RT Bryan Bulaga (knee).

CHICAGO BEARS

THIS WEEK: 24 LAST WEEK: 29 RECORD: 3-6

While they are still limited, especially offensively, the Bears are at least a competitive team. They have won two of the past five games, but those three losses were by three, eight and seven points.

Key Injuries: WR Cameron Meredith (knee), WR Kevin White (collarbone), ILB Jerrell Freeman (pectoral, concussion).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

THIS WEEK: 25 LAST WEEK: 28 RECORD: 3-7

The Colts are kind of in a similar position, more competitive even when they lose, with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. Presumably, after a bye week, he’ll be ready to go.

Key Injuries: QB Andrew Luck (shoulder), QB Jacoby Brissett (concussion).

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

THIS WEEK: 26 LAST WEEK: 23 RECORD: 3-6

It wasn’t pretty, but the Bucs ended a five-game losing streak with a win against the Jets.

Key Injuries: QB Jameis Winston (shoulder).

HOUSTON TEXANS

THIS WEEK: 27 LAST WEEK: 19 RECORD: 3-6

As expected, the Texans’ season has started on a downhill path after DeShaun Watson’s injury.

Key Injuries: DE J.J. Watt (leg), OLB Whitney Mercilus (pectoral), TE C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion), RG Jeff Allen (ankle), ILB Brian Cushing (suspension), CB Kevin Johnson (knee), QB Deshaun Watson (knee).

NEW YORK JETS

THIS WEEK: 28 LAST WEEK: 27 RECORD: 4-6

While the Jets have lost four of the past five games, they’ve been shockingly competitive this season. They had a low bar coming into the year, but they’ve cleared it.

Key Injuries: RB Matt Forte (knee), CB Morris Claiborne (foot).

ARIZONA CARDINALS

THIS WEEK: 29 LAST WEEK: 18 RECORD: 4-5

It’s been a one-loss, one-win routine for the Cardinals this season, but they’re facing a tough stretch now that they’re down to third-string QB Blaine Gabbert.

Key Injuries: RB David Johnson (wrist), WR John Brown (back), DT Corey Peters (ankle), QB Carson Palmer (arm), QB Drew Stanton (knee), S Tyvon Branch (knee).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

THIS WEEK: 30 LAST WEEK: 31 RECORD: 1-9

The 49ers earned their first win of the year, against the Giants, and they get to enjoy it through the bye week.

Key Injuries: OLB Reuben Foster (ankle).

NEW YORK GIANTS

THIS WEEK: 31 LAST WEEK: 30 RECORD: 1-8

Losing by 10 at San Francisco, after losing by 34 at home to the Rams, makes for a pretty miserable season. The Giants weren’t supposed to be this bad, were they?

Key Injuries: WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), WR Brandon Marshall (ankle), G Justin Pugh (back).

CLEVELAND BROWNS

THIS WEEK: 32 LAST WEEK: 32 RECORD: 0-9

The Browns remain the league’s lone winless team, and don’t have any obvious games to escape from that winless record.

Key Injuries: OLB Jamie Collins (knee).

