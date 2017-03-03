Eagles to pick No. 14 in NFL draft after coin flip

INDIANAPOLIS — The Philadelphia Eagles will have the No. 14 pick in the NFL draft in April after a coin flip determined a tiebreaker with the Indianapolis Colts.

The coin toss took place at the NFL combine Friday.

Minnesota, which traded its first-round pick to Philadelphia last year for Sam Bradford, and Indianapolis finished the season with 8-8 records and had matching strength of schedules, the first tiebreaker. A flip was the second tiebreaker, and the coin came up with the Vikings logo — giving the 14th spot in the draft to the Eagles.

Indianapolis will have the No. 15 pick.

The NFL draft will be held April 27-29 in Philadelphia.