RICHMOND, Va. — NASCAR driver and avid Washington Redskins fan Dale Earnhardt Jr. treated quarterback Kirk Cousins and four other players from the team to ride-arounds at Richmond Raceway on Tuesday before heading to the team's practice complex to watch their afternoon workout.

Earnhardt started by giving Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney a ride in a two-seat NASCAR racer, with Stoney exclaiming "I survived" after climbing from the car.

The race car then had mechanical issues, and Earnhardt took Redskins Will Compton, Cousins, Ryan Kerrigan and Morgan Moses for rides in a brand new Chevrolet Camaro. Earnhardt said he reached about 115 mph heading into one of the turns with Compton in the car.

By the time Josh Morgan, the last player, was ready, the race car had been repaired and he rode with Earnhardt in the race car, then the Camaro.

Cousins poked a little fun at his contract situation after his ride. The third-year starter is in his second season with the Redskins' franchise tag because he and the team have not been able to agree to a long-term deal. He will make $23.94 million as the first player in league history to have the franchise tag in consecutive seasons.

"One more franchise tag and I may have to buy some American-made sports car and get going fast," he said.

Going over 100 mph that close to the wall, he said, is "unbelievable."

Earnhardt said none of the players appeared frightened.

"I think that they, being adrenaline junkies themselves playing football, understand why that's exciting," he said.

___

