Patrick Eaves is coming the first 30-goal campaign of his 12-year career and is expected to draw plenty of interest on the open market on July 1.

Eaves, who missed the entire Western Conference Final with a high-ankle sprain and a deep bone bruise, said Thursday he'd be happy re-signing with the Anaheim Ducks.

"I'm proud of this team," Eaves said, per the team. "I would love to be back here."

The Ducks acquired Eaves from the Dallas Stars ahead of the trade deadline for a conditional pick that was upgraded to a first-round selection when the Ducks reached the conference final. He had already scored a career-high 21 goals on the season at the time of the February trade and he went on to score 11 more goals in 20 games with the Ducks. He finished the season with a career-high 51.

After seemingly shedding the injury-prone label - playing more than 75 games in a season for the first in his career - he was knocked out of the playoffs in Game 3 of the Ducks' second round series against the Edmonton Oilers. He scored two goals and added two assists in seven games before the injury.

Eaves played this season on his third straight one-year contract, which was worth $1 million, the 33-year-old his expected to draw a longer, more lucrative deal this offseason. That could rule out the Ducks, who according to CapFriendly have only $2.3 million in cap space open for next season.

"We've got to try and address some situations with our unrestricted guys first, and then we'll go from there," Ducks general manager Bob Murray said Thursday. "My guys have the information ready, and I've looked over lists. In the back of my mind, I have a gameplan, but it all depends on a couple of these other things I'm working through with our own team. Do I leave the group alone or make one or two changes? That's what has to be decided, and I'm nowhere near making that decision."

Along with Eaves, Nate Thompson, Sam Carrick, Korbian Holzer and goaltenders Jonathan Bernier and Jhonas Enroth are all slated to hit unrestricted free agency on July 1.