With only two players committed to their roster, Echo Fox has forfeited their position in the ESL Pro League Season 5.

"Following the missing line-up, team Echo Fox forfeits their League License and will not be part of ESL Pro League Season 5," ESL said in a statement. "This leaves the North American Division with an open spot. Therefore, the next team from relegation will be moved into Pro League as well to complete the NA division."

Splyce and Selfless Gaming will square off in a best-of-three matchup on Thursday to determine who will take over the vacant position.

Echo Fox was left with Daniel “roca” Gustaferri and Ryan “Freakazoid” Abadir after allowing their roster to pursue other opportunities in November. Sean “sgares” Gares and Shazeb “ShahZaM” Khan left for Team SoloMid and Ronnie “ryx” Bylicki joined Splyce at the beginning of December.

The team also withdrew from the Americas Minor Championship in December, which excluded them from contention for the ELEAGUE Major.

ESL Pro League Season 5 is schedule to begin on Feb. 7.