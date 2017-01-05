Echo Fox is getting ready for a fight.

According to a report from Yahoo Esports, the North American esports organization has signed a stable of some of the biggest names in Street Fighter V, Mortal Kombat X and Smash to assemble one of the most dominant rosters in all of fighting games.

Justin "JWong" Wong, Hajime "Tokido" Taniguchi, Yusuke "Momochi" Momochi and Yuko "ChocoBlanka" Momochi make up Echo Fox’s SFV squad, followed by Dominique "SonicFox" McLean and Brad "Scar" Vaughn in MKX and Leonardo "MKLeo" Lopez Perez in Super Smash Bros. on Wii U.

The team, owned by three-time NBA champion Rick Fox, also re-signed Smash Bros. Melee veteran Jason Mew2King” Zimmerman and SFV pro Julio Fuentes.

Fuentes is the longest serving member of the team after joining the club in April 2016, a month before Mew2King.

"From day one, our goal has always been to build the premier esports organization in the world, setting the new standard for professionalism, team achievement and player development and wellness,” Fox told Yahoo Esports. “Today's announcement demonstrates our willingness to think big, think global and execute a strategic battle plan.”

Former Evil Geniuses fighting game manager Antonio Javier will head up the new force.

"[I've] said [before] that if I was ever given an opportunity to manage players in the FGC again, but still be able to provide for my family, I would do it in a heartbeat," he told ESPN.