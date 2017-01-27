Craig Button TSN Director of Scouting Follow|Archive

What a turnaround for the Edmonton Oilers! A team that has resided at the bottom of the NHL standings for years and benefitted from numerous top draft picks is finally seeing positive results. Having the NHL’s top scorer, Connor McDavid, is an obvious advantage, but there is so much more to Edmonton’s success. A revamped blueline has helped the team improve its goals against to where they sit in the top 10 of the NHL.

Workhorse Cam Talbot has been stellar in the net, leading all goaltenders in minutes played. The Oilers are looking every bit a playoff team. Credit has to go to general manager Peter Chiarelli, who has been both decisive and bold in his moves to build a competitive contender.

Below are the Oilers’ individual player grades.



Three factors were considered in assigning grades: performance, results and expectations, as framed by age, previous performance and cap hit/contract average annual value (AAV). Skaters must have appeared in a minimum of 25 games and goalies, 15, to be graded.



Spotlight Player Grade: McDavid (A+): his brilliance is undeniable. The Edmonton captain has the ability to make those around him better by creating excitement every time he steps on the ice. The defence corps has played at a consistent level, with every Oilers blueliner earning a B grade. Talbot (A) has delivered while being asked to shoulder big minutes.

Grading System

A Excellent

B Very Good

C Satisfactory

D Poor