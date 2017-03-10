ST. LOUIS — Joel Edmundson scored with 20 seconds left and Jake Allen made 23 saves in the St. Louis Blues' 4-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

Paul Stastny, Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan Reaves also scored to help the Blues win their third straight.

Jakob Silfverberg, Chris Wagner and Rickard Rakell scored for the Ducks. They had won two in a row.

Stastny snapped a 2-2 tie in the first minute of the third with a blast from the slot that eluded goalie John Gibson, who was making his first start after missing six games in a row with a lower-body injury.

Silfverberg tied it at 3 on a power play with 10:36 left.