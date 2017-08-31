Denis Shapovalov will try to extend his exciting run at the US Open on Friday and you can see it on TSN.

The 18-year-old will face Kyle Edmund of Great Britain on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN GO at 1pm et/10am pt as he plays his second straight match at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

You can also watch an encore presentation of the match on TSN5 at 7pm et/4pm pt.

Genie Bouchard will also hit the doubles court on Friday with partner Jelena Ostapenko on TSN GO at 11am et/8am pt.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., introduced himself to the New York City crowd on Wednesday night when he beat No. 8 seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France in straight sets. Shapovalov opened the tournament with a victory over Daniil Medvedev of Russia.

The Canadian has earned several breakthrough victories of late, beating Rafael Nadal and Juan Martin del Potro earlier this month at the Rogers Cup in Montreal. He also had to earn three qualifying victories at the US Open last week to earn a place in the main draw.

Now a victory over Edmund will push Shapovalov all the way to the Round of 16 in only his second Grand Slam appearance.