ELEAGUE announced viewership results for its inaugural major says the Grand Final between Astralis and Virtus. pro reached more than $3.6 million unique viewers.

The overall viewership number comes from a collection of audiences across Twitch, YouTube, TBS and GOTV platforms.

The finals, won by Astralis in a thrilling three-game series, set the Twitch broadcast record for most concurrent viewers on a channel. The number peaked at more than 1.026 million viewers.

The infographic released by the company also boasts more than 2.4 billion minutes of consumption across all available platforms.

Check out the full infographic below.