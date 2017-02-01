Over one million viewers tuned in to watch some part of the ELEAGUE Major grand finals between Astralis and Virtus.pro on Twitch, making it the most watched broadcast in the streaming website’s history.

Twitch Senior Esports Manager Cristian Tamas said that the 1,026,000 concurrent users crushed the previous record of 890,000 viewers that tuned in for Game 2 of the series. It is also the first stream to surpass one million concurrent viewers.



Here goes the million smashing the previous single channel record of 890k viewers. #ELEAGUEMajor pic.twitter.com/VHcYXdFUgY — Cristian Tamas (@Trancez0r) January 29, 2017

The final also drew 228,000 people on TBS, bringing the total viewers for the championship series to more than 1.2 million viewers.

The television audience is not the largest in esports history and not even ELEAGUE’s biggest broadcast, but it is more promising results for Turner’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive endeavour.



Astralis captured the ELEAGUE Major with a 2-1 series win over VP at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia on January 29. The Danish club took home $500,000 for their efforts.