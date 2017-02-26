The 32 players who will be participating in the inaugural ELEAGUE Street Fighter V Invitational were announced Saturday.

Capcom’s director of licensing John Diamonon revealed the list of invitees on Twitter and it is stacked from top to bottom for the event running from Mar. 27 to May 26.

The top 12 players on the list were decided by the Capcom Pro Tour global standings. The next four are the top four players from the four regions who were not in the top 12. The second half of the list was selected by Capcom.

The familiar heavyweights will be in attendance, including Lee "Infiltration" Seonwoo, Taniguchi "Tokido" Hajime, Justin Wong and Du "NuckleDu" Dang. Capcom’s selections were a mix of fan favourites like Joe "LI Joe" Ciaramelli, Capcom Cup runner-up (Ricki Ortiz) and other former for Capcom Cup qualifiers like Darryl "Snake Eyez" Lewis.

The players will be competing over two months for a piece of the $250,000 prize pool.

