Despite earlier reports that teams had yet to be compensated, an ELEAGUE spokesperson confirmed that all participants in the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament had been paid.

"All teams have been compensated per our agreements with them," an ELEAGUE spokesperson said in a statement. "We value our relationships with all teams and will continue to provide a best-in-class experience for them."

An earlier report from Slingshot Esports, which has since been updated, claimed Professional Esports Association teams Cloud9, CompLexity Gaming, Counter Logic Gaming, NRG Esports, Team Liquid and Team SoloMid were dealing with a contract dispute with Turner Sports.

The report stated that the teams had not been paid for season one and were entitled to an additional $30,000 as an appearance fee separate from any prize money.

Confusing language in the contract is the root of the problem. A source told Slingshot Esports that section 1d of the contract states: “For each Tournament, the League prize money and appearance fee budget will be at least US $1,200,000. The total potential payout (prize money plus appearance fees) for a team that wins its bracket each week and wins the Tournament will be at least US $380,000. The minimum appearance fees for a team will be US $30,000.”

According to Turner, this is not a guaranteed appearance fee, however, teams were guaranteed at least $30,000 for appearing.