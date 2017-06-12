Injustice 2 has taken another step as one of the fastest rising fighting games in esports thanks to ELEAGUE.

The Turner esports entity will host the Injustice 2 World Championship in October and put $250,000 on the line for only the most worthy of competitors, the organization announced at E3 on Sunday.

In line with other ELEAGUE events, the championship finals will air on TBS alongside a stream on Twitch.



The international event will bring together competitors from the game’s four major tours: the Injustice 2 Pro Series, the GameStop Hometown Heroes Series, Road to Pro and Liga Latina. Players outside of those tours will have the opportunity to participate in an open qualifier on Oct. 21.