The Second Circuit Court has granted Ezekiel Elliott a temporary stay of his six-game suspension, meaning he is eligible to play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

Here is the court order from the 2nd Circuit of Appeals explaining why #Cowboys RB Zeke Elliott plays this Sunday: pic.twitter.com/DZAfQymuts — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2017

Elliott was originally handed a six-game suspension from the NFL under their domestic violence policy.