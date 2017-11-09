Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is suspended again. Whether that changes before Sunday when the Cowboys face the Atlanta Falcons is yet to be seen.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit denied Elliott's motion for an injunction Thursday, meaning the temporary stay he was granted last week has been terminated.

Argument in Ezekiel Elliott's expedited appeal in 2nd Circuit scheduled for Dec. 1. #Cowboys have four games before then. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 9, 2017

Argument in Elliott's expedited appeal in Second Circuit is scheduled for Dec. 1 according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Cowboys will have had four games between now and then.

Elliott was suspended for six games by the NFL in August for violating the league’s personal conduct policy in regards to domestic violence allegations, but has played the entire year so far as his case goes back in fourth in court.

Through the first half of the season, Elliott has 191 rushing attempts for 783 yards and seven touchdowns. The fourth overall pick in the 2016 draft has added 210 yards and two touchdowns through the air.