PORTIMAO, Portugal — Matt Wallace completed an unlikely wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the Open de Portugal to earn a European Tour card.

The 27-year-old Englishman closed with a 4-under 69 for a three-stroke victory over American Julian Suri. Making only his fourth European Tour start, Wallace finished at 19-under 281 at Morgado.

Wallace won five straight tournaments and six overall last season on the Alps Tour to earn a spot on the European Tour's developmental Challenge Tour.

"I didn't see it coming. I never envisioned standing here," Wallace said. "I just tried to go through my processes and work as hard as I could to be standing here today."

He planned a simple celebration.

"I'll have a few beers," Wallace said.

He opened with rounds of 63, 66 and 73 to take a three-stroke lead into the final round.

"Those first two days were really easy, that third day was the hardest day of my life and today was tough, but it's so satisfying," Wallace said.

Suri shot a 65. France's Matt Pavon (69) was third at 15 under.