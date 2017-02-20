ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Ontario's Rachel Homan and Manitoba's Michelle Englot stayed unbeaten and out front at the Canadian women's curling championship Monday.

Homan downed Alberta's Shannon Kleibrink 6-4 and was joined at 4-0 by Englot, who was a 10-5 winner over Stacie Curtis of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Homan stole single points in ends six to eight. Englot recovered from giving up a steal of three in the fifth end to Curtis by scoring seven in the last five.

Kerry Galusha of Northwest Territories, who won a pre-tournament qualifying round to get into the 12-team main draw, was 3-1 following a 12-9 victory over B.C.'s Marla Mallett.

Quebec's Eve Belisle got to 2-2 with an 8-7 win over Prince Edward Island's Robyn MacPhee.

Kleibrink and Curtis fell to 2-2, while MacPhee and Mallett were winless in four games.