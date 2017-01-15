Team EnVyUs defeated Team Kinguin 2-0 in the Grand Finals to win the World Electronic Sports Games 2016 and the largest prize in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive history.

nV dominated the championship series with a 16-5 on Train and 16-6 on Dust 2 to capture the $800,000 grand prize. Nathan “NBK” Schmitt led nV to victory in the series clincher with 20 kills and a 2.22 KDR.



The French champions battled through TyLoo and Space Soldiers to advance to the finals while Kinguin defeated Epsilon eSports and tournament favourites Virtus.pro to book their spot in the title series.

The tournament had a total prize pool of $1.5 million, which is larger than the first season of ELEAGUE ($1.4 million) and the CS:GO Majors ($1 million).