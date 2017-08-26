It was a tight game throughout the second draw of the Everest Curling Challenge until John Epping scored three in the seventh end over Val Sweeting, going on to win 6-4.

The mixed-team event, which features eight curling skips who drafted a rink of star players, continues today with two more quarter-final games.

Epping had the hammer to begin the game on Saturday morning, but after a blank in the first end he scored one in the second and went on to steal one in the third to take the lead 2-0.

Sweeting scored her first point of the game in the fourth end, with Epping taking one in the fifth before Sweeting moved on to tie things up in the sixth at 3-3.

In the final end, Sweeting scored one, but it wasn’t enough to overtake Team Epping.

Epping’s team included Kaitlyn Lawes, Brent Laing, and Rachelle Brown, while Sweeting’s was comprised of Mark Nichols, Jocelyn Peterman, and Ryan Harnden

This afternoon, Kevin Koe faces Chelsea Carey at 1 p.m. ET, while Rachel Homan plays Brad Gushue beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on TSN.