The Edmonton Eskimos have agreed to terms to bring back free agent slotback Chris Getzlaf.

Getzlaf joined the Eskimos in February 2016 and recorded 455 yards and two touchdowns on 41 receptions in 18 games.

The 34-year-old was drafted by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2007. He was traded to the Saskatchewan Roughriders the following year and played eight seasons in Regina.

The two-time West All-Star has a career 6,149 yards receiving on 409 receptions and 40 touchdowns.