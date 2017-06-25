VANCOUVER — Sean Whyte kicked a nine-yard field goal with no time left on the clock as the Edmonton Eskimos defeated the B.C. Lions 30-27 on Saturday in the opener to the CFL season for both clubs.

The winning points were set up by Mike Reilly's 76-yard completion to Brandon Zylstra with 36 seconds left after B.C. had tied the score on backup quarterback Travis Lulay's two-yard plunge 20 seconds earlier.

But rookie kicker Ty Long missed the extra point that would have given the hosts the lead before Edmonton stole the victory late.

Reilly wound up 20 for 28 passing and threw for 315 yards and two touchdowns. D'haquille Williams and Vidal Hazelton hauled in the TD grabs for Edmonton, while John White added another on the ground.

White finished with 104 yards rushing on 17 carries, while Zylstra had seven catches for 152 yards.

Whyte had three field goals and three extra points.

Jeremiah Johnson had the other rushing touchdown for B.C., while Long booted 15 points.

There was lots of talk during training camp about the explosive potential of a B.C. attack led by Johnson, quarterback Jonathon Jennings, receivers Emmanuel Arceneaux and Bryan Burnham.

The execution, however, was off for most of this one.

Edmonton, meanwhile, didn't have a great night on offence either, but got the job done when it counted.

With the Eskimos up nine early in the fourth quarter, the Lions got a break when Edmonton return man Garry Peters fumbled a punt deep in his own territory that was recovered by B.C.'s Chandler Fenner.

Johnson then scampered in from 13 yards out two plays later, but Long's extra point was blocked to make the score 20-17 for the visitors.

Edmonton then got the ball back and drove down the field to make it 27-17 on White's two-yard plunge.

Long hit a 25-yard field goal with under six minutes to go to cut the deficit to seven, and added a punt single after the next B.C. drive stalled to make it 27-21 with 2:29 to play.

Edmonton was forced to punt with 1:56 left after going two-and-out, and the Lions brought the ball back down the field.

Lulay scored on a two-yard plunge with 56 seconds left after Jennings found Nick Moore on a 62-yard completion, but Long missed the 32-yard extra point that would have given his team the lead.

Down 13-5 after a forgettable first half, the Lions got to within two on their first two drives of the third quarter thanks to field goals of 27 and 29 yards from Long.

The Eskimos drove the ball down the field on their next possession, with Reilly hooking up with Hazelton from 13 yards out on to make it 20-11 after three quarters.

Trailing 6-2 after a sluggish first quarter thanks to two Whyte field goals and a pair of Long punt singles, the Lions got to within one when their rookie kicker connected on a 43-yard field goal with about three minutes left in the second.

With both offences struggling to find traction, the Eskimos finally got going on their next possession when Reilly found Williams on a 22-yard connection to make the score 13-5.

The Lions got the ball back and drove into Eskimos territory, but a 42-yard attempt from Long, who dressed in place of Swayze Waters as the veteran continues to nurse a quad injury, hit the upright and bounced harmlessly to the turf.

Edmonton lost linebacker J.C. Sherritt early in the second quarter to an apparent left leg injury that didn't look good. The CFL's most outstanding defensive player in 2012 was helped to the sidelines to be looked at by trainers before getting carted to the locker-room with a towel over his head, no doubt to hide his emotions.

Sherritt returned to the sidelines in street clothes at the start of the second half with a walking boot and crutches.

The Lions finished 12-6, good for second in the West Division, during a resurgent 2016 campaign before winning a playoff game for the first time in five years. The Eskimos, meanwhile, were fourth in the West at 10-8, but made it to the East Division final on the crossover before falling to the Ottawa Redblacks.

B.C.'s defence saw a lot of change in the off-season, with half the starting lineup from the club's loss to the Calgary Stampeders in the West final no longer on the roster, including linebacker Adam Bighill, who signed with the NFL's New Orleans Saints.

The biggest difference for Edmonton this season is on offence. Adarius Bowman, the CFL's leader in receiving yards last season, remains in the fold, but Derel Walker, second only to his teammate in yards in 2016, inked a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Lions play their next three games on the road against opponents from the East, beginning Friday against the Toronto Argonauts. The Eskimos host the Montreal Alouettes the same night before a early bye week.

