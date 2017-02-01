EDMONTON — The Eskimos have extended the contract of pending free agent defensive back Marcell Young, keeping him in Edmonton through 2019.

In 17 games last season, all starts, Young recorded 60 defensive tackles and six pass knockdowns. He added six defensive tackles in the playoffs .

The six-foot native of Jackson, Miss., entered the league in 2011 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, where he remained until 2013 when he joined the Eskimos as a free agent.

Young has amassed 246 defensive tackles, six interceptions, six special team tackles and three sacks in 90 career games over six CFL seasons.