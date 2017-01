The Edmonton Eskimos have extended slotback Adarius Bowman's contract through the 2018 CFL season.

Bowman, a CFL All-Star in each of the past three seasons, led the league with 120 receptions for 1,759 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

He is set to enter his 10th CFL season this year and currently has 568 career receptions for 8,490 yards and 43 touchdowns.

The 31-year-old first joined the Eskimos as a free agent in 2011.