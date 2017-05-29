The Edmonton Eskimos have kicked off their 2017 training camp on a sour note.

Prize free-agent signing Cory Greenwood was hurt and carted off during practice on Monday. According to TSN's Farhan Lalji, the Canadian linebacker is slated to undergo a MRI and the team is hopeful the injury is not serious.

Greenwood signed a free-agent deal with the Eskimos in March after spending the first three seasons of his CFL career with the Toronto Argonauts. The 31-year-old picked up 70 tackles with a pair of sacks over 12 games in 2016.

The Kingston native spent three seasons with the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs from 2010 to 2012 after the Argos selected him in the first round of the 2010 CFL Draft. Greenwood recorded 34 tackles over 48 games with the Chiefs. He signed with the Detroit Lions prior to the 2013 campaign, but was released shortly after getting injured.

Greenwood went to school at Concordia University in Quebec.