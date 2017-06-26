Willy signs one-year deal with Alouettes; Sherritt out for season

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Eskimos have lost linebacker J.C. Sherritt for the entire CFL season after he suffered a ruptured left Achilles tendon.

Sherritt suffered the injury in the second quarter of the Eskimos victory over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. The Eskimos confirmed the extent of the injury and updated his status on Monday.

Sherritt, a five-foot-nine, 220-pound native of Truckee, Calif., was the CFL's most outstanding defensive player in 2012 when he recorded 122 defensive tackles.

He recorded 70 or more tackles in each of the last two seasons.