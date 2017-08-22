Eskimos lose three more players to season-ending injuries

EDMONTON — The injuries keep piling up for the Edmonton Eskimos.

The CFL team announced Tuesday that offensive lineman Jean-Simon Roy and long-snapper Ryan King have both sustained a torn right anterior cruciate ligament, and defensive end Marcus Howard has suffered a ruptured left Achilles.

All three players will miss the remainder of the 2017 season.

The Eskimos' injured list is over 20 players deep and includes the likes of running backs John White and Travon Van, receiver Adarius Bowman, linebacker J.C. Sherritt and kicker Sean Whyte.