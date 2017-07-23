Edmonton Eskimos defensive back Garry Peters has been suspended one game by the CFL for contacting an official during the team’s win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Thursday.

Peters contacted the official while talking to him after a play. He was given a 15-yard penalty but stayed in the game.

"Making contact with an official is clearly beyond the acceptable standards of conduct in the CFL," said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. "Officials, who play such an important role in our game, must be treated with respect."

The Eskimos next game is Friday against the BC Lions. Peters will serve his suspension then, unless he decides to appeal the decision.