Edmonton Eskimos running back John White suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury in the team's 23-19 win over the Montreal Alouettes Friday.

White was injured in the first quarter on a running play. The running back appeared to injure his knee before contact, fumbling on the play and grabbing his right knee afterwards. White had to be helped off the field by his teammates and was later seen with a brace on his knee and holding crutches.

White had 20 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown on the season for the Eskimos. The 25-year-old has 376 carries for 2,110 yards and 12 touchdowns in his CFL career. If this knee injury is a serious one, it will be White's second with the Eskimos. White missed all of 2015 with a ruptured Achilles tendon.