One day after being released by the Saskatchewan Roughriders, veteran defensive back A.J. Jefferson has signed with the Edmonton Eskimos.

The Eskimos will be Jefferson's third team this season after starting with the Ottawa Redblacks and also spending time with the Roughriders. Saskatchewan cut Jefferson to make room for Otha Foster, who is returning from a stint in the NFL.

Jefferson has played in just two games this season, recording four tackles.

For his career, the 29-year-old has 95 tackles and six interceptions in 32 games.