Eskimos take No. 1 spot in CFL Power Rankings

TEAM STATS

For most teams in the league, losing the starting quarterback could be a devastating blow, but the Lions managed to keep on rolling with Travis Lulay, who completed more than 80% of his passes, for 436 yards and three touchdowns, and adding another on the ground. It's been five years since Lulay was throwing for 4,000-plus yards, but if he can keep the Lions afloat while Jennings is out, that's a luxury.

Key Injuries: QB Jonathon Jennings (shoulder).