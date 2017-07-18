18 Jul
Eskimos take No. 1 spot in CFL Power Rankings
Lalji: Lions believe Lulay can fill Jennings' void
The Edmonton Eskimos, the only team in the league boasting a perfect record, take over top spot in the CFL Power Rankings from the Calgary Stampeders.
Even though the Eskimos suffered a loss in their offensive backfield, and are still facing injury issues at linebacker, they have managed to avoid pitfalls in the early going, and that's been enough to get into the rankings penthouse.
As we get further into the season, there is a little room for movement, and a few teams shuffled spots this week. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers go from six to four after their win against Toronto, and the Montreal Alouettes jump from eight to six after upsetting Calgary.
Heading the other way, the still-winless Ottawa Redblacks drop from five to eight. They are better than their record indicates, but results have to show at some point.
Edmonton Eskimos
This Week: 2 | Last Week: 1 | Record: 3-0
TEAM STATS
-
PF76
-
PA67
-
DIFF+9
-
YDS/GM378.3
-
YDSA/GM321.0
A two-point home win over Ottawa isn't exactly praise-worthy, so this isn't exactly moving to number one with a bullet, but the Eskimos have won all three of their games and got 124 yards from running back Travon Van, taking over for an injured John White in the backfield.
Key Injuries: LB Cory Greenwood (knee), J.C. Sherritt (Achilles), RB John White (knee), LB Adam Konar (calf).
Calgary Stampeders
This Week: 2 | Last Week: 1 | Record: 2-1-1
TEAM STATS
-
PF126
-
PA110
-
DIFF+16
-
YDS/GM408.5
-
YDSA/GM405.8
Faded in the fourth quarter at Montreal to suffer their first loss of the season, and the Stampeders' defence is at least an area of concern in the early going, giving up nearly as many yards as their Bo Levi Mitchell-led offence accumulates.
Key Injuries: C Pierre Lavertu (neck), DL Cordarro Law (leg).
B.C. Lions
This Week: 3 | Last Week: 3 | Record: 3-1
TEAM STATS
-
PF119
-
PA87
-
DIFF+32
-
YDS/GM394.5
-
YDSA/GM374.0
For most teams in the league, losing the starting quarterback could be a devastating blow, but the Lions managed to keep on rolling with Travis Lulay, who completed more than 80% of his passes, for 436 yards and three touchdowns, and adding another on the ground. It's been five years since Lulay was throwing for 4,000-plus yards, but if he can keep the Lions afloat while Jennings is out, that's a luxury.
Key Injuries: QB Jonathon Jennings (shoulder).
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
This Week: 4 | Last Week: 6 | Record: 2-1
TEAM STATS
-
PF86
-
PA94
-
DIFF-8
-
YDS/GM344.3
-
YDSA/GM378.7
SB Weston Dressler remains a consistent offensive threat, and RB Andrew Harris was the star against Toronto, gaining 94 yards and scoring two touchdowns. Former Argos DB T.J. Heath also had an interception, giving him four in three games.
Key Injuries: None.
Toronto Argonauts
This Week: 5 | Last Week: 4 | Record: 2-2
TEAM STATS
-
PF98
-
PA101
-
DIFF-3
-
YDS/GM403.0
-
YDSA/GM334.3
Consistency eludes the Argonauts, who couldn't hold their halftime lead at Winnipeg and dropped to .500 as a result. QB Ricky Ray leads the league with 1,529 passing yards, but has managed four touchdown passes in four games, which seems kind of low.
Key Injuries: WR DeVier Posey (leg), WR Jeff Fuller.
Montreal Alouettes
This Week: 6 | Last Week: 8 | Record: 2-2
TEAM STATS
-
PF82
-
PA85
-
DIFF-3
-
YDS/GM341.3
-
YDSA/GM375.3
RB Tyrell Sutton keeps churning out yards for the Alouettes, though he suffered a calf injury against Calgary, and WR Ernest Jackson busted out against the Stampeders with four catches for 118 yards. If the offence can move the ball like that, the Alouettes will have a chance to be competitive, because their defence has been solid through four games.
Key Injuries: RB Tyrell Sutton (calf).
Saskatchewan Roughriders
This Week: 7 | Last Week: 7 | Record: 1-2
TEAM STATS
-
PF93
-
PA80
-
DIFF+13
-
YDS/GM414.3
-
YDSA/GM311.0
Coming off a bye week, the Riders have a tough game at Calgary, but they are at a very interesting point, sitting in last in the West in the early going, yet they've generally played pretty well and could be on the upswing.
Key Injuries: SB Chad Owens (foot).
Ottawa Redblacks
This Week: 8 | Last Week: 5 | Record: 0-3-1
TEAM STATS
-
PF116
-
PA123
-
DIFF-7
-
YDS/GM406.3
-
YDSA/GM400.3
The Redblacks are better than their record indicates, but they are undeniably in a hole after four games with a tie and three close losses. They have two games on the schedule in Week Five, so the outlook could be much brighter (or even worse) a week from now.
Key Injuries: None.
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
This Week: 9 | Last Week: 9 | Record: 0-3
TEAM STATS
-
PF61
-
PA110
-
DIFF-49
-
YDS/GM287.3
-
YDSA/GM499.0
Other than an ineffective offence and a porous defence, things are going just fine for the Ticats. Can they turn around this miserable start at home against the No. 1-ranked Eskimos this week? That seems like a longshot, but it didn't seem all that likely that Montreal would take down Calgary last week either.
Key Injuries: DB Emmanuel Davis (groin), DB Abdul Kanneh, WR Terrence Toliver (knee).
Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca