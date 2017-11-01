Eskimos' Thompson out for the season

The Edmonton Eskimos announced on Wednesday that international defensive back Brandyn Thompson sustained a ruptured left Achilles during Saturday night’s victory over the Calgary Stampeders. He will miss the remainder of the 2017 season.

Thompson played in 11 games this season and collected 23 defensive tackles and a touchdown.

The 28-year-old joined the Eskimos in 2016 and played in eight games and tallied 22 defensive tackles and one interception.