Edmonton Eskimos running back C.J. Gable has been put on the one-game injury list and will miss the Eskimos' Week 18 game against the BC Lions on Saturday. First-year man, LaDarius Perkins, is scheduled to start in place of Gable.

The Eskimos acquired the 30-year-old Gable on Oct. 2 from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Since coming over to Edmonton, the sixth-year veteran has put up back-to-back performances of at least 100 yards rushing.

On the season, Gable has gained 681 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

Perkins owns 71 rushing attempts for 319 yards and a touchdown this season. He also owns 19 receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown.

The Eskimos (9-6) have already clinched a playoff spot with three games remaining in the regular season.