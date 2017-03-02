ESL, DreamHack and Twitter are teaming up for a broadcast partnership that will see more than 15 esports events streamed on the social media site in 2017.

Starting with the Intel Extreme Masters Season XI World Championship for both Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and StarCraft 2 this weekend, the companies announced in a statement on Thursday that Twitter will play host to some of the biggest esports events in the world.

"Esports fans are endemic to digital, and this partnership with Twitter expands ESL's reach for all of our major tournaments for fans around the globe," ESL's vice president of social media and editorial Johannes Schiefer said in the statement. "Intel Extreme Masters Katowice is our most anticipated live event, and we are excited to bring premier content from this tournament and beyond to more fans in a premium experience."

All ESL, IEM and DreamHack events will be broadcast on Twitter in 2017. DreamHack Austin will be the first DH event to be streamed in April.

"Twitter is a very strong esports platform where many of our fans and followers already engage with DreamHack events," DreamHack CEO and President Marcus Lindmark said in the statement. "This will be a shortcut for fans, as they can both watch and engage on the platform at the same time."

The social media giant has already partnered with traditional sports organizations in streaming deals, including the NHL, NFL and PGA Tour.

A weekly show to be broadcast on Twitter was also announced. ESL will produce the half-hour program as part of the agreement.

"We see this collaboration as a way to tap into the engaged audience of gamers that are already using Twitter as a primary source of content," Twitter chief operating officer Anthony Noto said in the statement. "By partnering with the leading esports companies like ESL and DreamHack, we look forward to bringing the best of esports live video and conversation together on Twitter."