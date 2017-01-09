ESPN’s Megacast is back tonight, with a few different ways to watch tonight's College Football Playoff National Championship between No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson. The traditional telecast will air on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN5 at 8pm et/5pm pt with alternate ways to experience the game on TSN.ca and TSN GO:

Coaches Film Room - 8pm et/5pm pt (TSN.ca, TSN GO)

ESPN college football analyst Brian Griese watches the game from a film room with five current or former college head coaches - Dino Babers (Syracuse), Dave Doeren (North Carolina State), PJ Fleck (Western Michigan), Mark Helfrich (formerly Oregon), Mike MacIntyre (Colorado) and Matt Rhule (Baylor) - providing Xs and Os analysis. The feed will have limited commercial interruption and feature multiple camera angles, clicker technology and telestration.

ESPN Voices - 8pm et/5pm pt (TSN.ca, TSN GO)

ESPN personalities watch the game unfold in a living room-type setting in Los Angeles. This year’s group includes Michelle Beadle, Jay Bilas, Keyshawn Johnson, Bill Walton and Marcellus Wiley.

Homers telecast - 8pm et/5pm pt (TSN.ca, TSN GO)

Joe Tessitore handles play-by-play, while quasi-“analysts” Tajh Boyd (a former Clemson QB) and Barrett Jones (a former Alabama offensive lineman) provide team-biased color commentary. Adam Amin will interview other personalities and assist with the game call, which will take place at field level.