Esports personalities left their mark in the games section of Forbes 30 Under 30.

A mix of professional players, team owners, casters and other key characters filled nine spots on the list, including some of the most influential faces in the industry today.

Team SoloMid owner Andy “Reginald” Dinh is the featured inclusion on the list. At 24 years old, Reginald has played a major role in improving conditions for esports professionals and continues to fight for fair compensation across numerous leagues and titles.

"Being on this list at age 24 is really rewarding, hopefully I can do something even greater and get on this list again before I hit 30," Reginald said in a video posted to Forbes’ website.

Other esports personalities to make the list are Counter Logic Gaming’s Zacqueri “Aphromoo” Black, Team Liquid's Juan "Hungrybox" Debiedma, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive caster Auguste "Semmler" Massonnat, ELEAGUE caster Rachel Quirico, Starleague managing director Tomber Su, SK Gaming's Gabriel "FalleN" Toledo, Psyonix esports operation manager Josh Watson, Immortals CEO Noah Whinston and Tempo Storm owner Andrey "Reynad" Yanyuk.

League of Legends caster Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere was the only esports personality on the list in 2015.