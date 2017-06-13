TORONTO — Tampa Bay rookie Jacob Faria handcuffed the Blue Jays over 6 1/3 innings and the Rays tormented Toronto starter Marco Estrada early en route to an 8-1 victory Tuesday night.

The 23-year-old Faria (2-0) becomes just the third Ray to win his first two career major-league games as a starter, joining Joe Kennedy (2001) and Jeremy Hellickson (2010).

Taylor Featherston, acquired from Philadelphia last Friday, and Logan Morrison homered in a four-run Tampa third inning that saw Estrada give up six hits and face nine batters before 39,404 on a glorious evening with the Rogers Centre roof open.

Estrada (4-5) exited with one out in the fourth after yielding two singles — and retiring just four of the last 12 hitters he faced. Evan Longoria doubled home those runners off reliever Dominic Leone's first pitch.

Leone recovered to strike out four of the next five batters before giving way to Jeff Beliveau, Jason Grilli and Aaron Loup as the Toronto bullpen largely quietened Tampa bats.

The Rays padded the lead on Colby Rasmus' sacrifice fly in the seventh and Corey Dickerson's 15th homer, a solo shot off Loup in the ninth.

The Rays outhit Toronto 16-8.

Tampa (35-32) has won six of its last seven games. Toronto (31-33) saw its modest two-game win streak snapped.

It marked the Jays' sixth attempt this season (0-1, 1-2, 26-27, 27-28, 28-29) to reach the .500 mark — for the first time.

"You've got to do it sooner or later," manager John Gibbons said prior to the game. "If you want to get anywhere, you do."

It was a third straight loss for Estrada, who had more hits than outs on his 3 1/3-inning pitching line. He gave up six earned runs on a career-high 12 hits in an 81-pitch outing fraught with peril.

Estrada has given up 17 earned runs in 12 2/3 innings in his last three starts. And he has lost his last six outings against Tampa, including three this season.

Faria (pronounced fuh-REE-uh) yielded six hits — five singles and a Russell Martin double — with eight strikeouts and one walk, using a variety of speeds to befuddle Toronto batters in an impressive 102-pitch outing.

Toronto finally got to Faria in the seventh on Martin's double — which ended the catcher's 0-for-17 drought — and Ezequiel Carrera's RBI single. That brought in reliever Austin Pruitt, who loaded the bases in the eighth but escaped unscathed.

Estrada came into the game with a 7.62 earned-run average in the first inning this season but escaped damage out of the gate this time. Estrada was saved by a double play in the second after loading the bases on three consecutive singles with one out.

Featherston, Tampa's No. 9 hitter, opened the third with a 403-foot shot to right-centre. It was the Rays' 100th homer this season in just their 67th game, which erased the 2016 franchise record of 100 in 68 games.

One out and two singles later, Morrison kept the scoreboard ticking with a 429-foot shot to centre field for his 18th homer of the season.

Tampa came into the game tied for second (with Houston) in the majors in homers behind the Yankees. The Jays were tied for eighth.

Toronto's Justin Smoak threatened in the sixth with two men on but his long drive was caught at the left-field fence.

Faria was summoned to replace Matt Andriese, who has been sidelined with a hip issue.

Faria limited the White Sox to one run on three hits in 6 1/3 innings in his debut last Wednesday, six years to the day he was taken in the 10th round of the draft. He was then returned to Triple-A Durham Bulls where he was 6-1 with a 3.07 ERA in 11 starts.

The Jays, who slumped to an 8-17 start in April, went 18-10 in May and are 5-6 in June.

The Rays helped dig that early-season hole, taking three of four at home to drop Toronto to 1-5. The Jays slumped to 1-9 before they won again.